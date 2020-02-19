The next time we could see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle - and it's sooner than you think Prince Harry and Meghan are currently living in Canada with their son Archie

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may have stepped back from royal duty after choosing between personal freedom and living life under the royal spotlight. However, before the transition officially occurs in spring, it's likely that Prince Harry and Meghan will return to the UK next month to attend their final engagements as senior members of the royal family. It has been widely reported that the pair will put in an appearance at the annual Commonwealth Day service alongside the royal family at Westminster Abbey in London on 9 March.

If this is the case, it's likely that Prince Harry will also make an appearance at the Mountbatten Festival of Music, featuring the Massed Bands of Her Majesty's Royal Marines, at the Royal Albert Hall on 6 and 7 March. Last year, Harry was the guest of honour at the glitzy event – it was his first official outing with his new title of Captain General Royal Marines, which he inherited from his grandfather Prince Philip. The annual event features military musicians from the Royal Marines showcasing a range of musical styles in a West End-worthy spectacular.

Elsewhere, across London, Meghan may opt to show her support to British Vogue's editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, who will be hosting an inspirational event as part of WOW - Women of the World's tenth anniversary festival. Edward allowed Meghan to guest edit the September issue of Vogue, which was the publication's most successful edition in 2019.

Prince Harry and Meghan - along with their son Archie - are currently living in Canada after their move at the start of the year. The family-of-three will now split their time between the UK and North America. In one of his final engagements before flying to Canada last month, Harry told guests at a charity dinner for Sentebale that the UK will always be his home and that he and Meghan had hoped to serve the Queen and country. "The UK is my home and a place that I love. That will never change," he said. "I have grown up feeling support from so many of you, and I watched as you welcomed Meghan with open arms as you saw me find the love and happiness that I had hoped for all my life."

