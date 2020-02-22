The Countess of Wessex is hiring! Here's how you can be her new cook The royal is also looking for an assistant private secretary

The Earl and Countess of Wessex are looking for a new cook to join their household staff at their Bagshot Park home near Windsor. The lucky applicant will enjoy many perks to the job, including a £21,500 to £23,000 per year salary, dependent upon experience, 33 days annual leave and "access to training and development to support your continuing professional development".

"As the primary cook in the Household of TRH The Earl and Countess of Wessex, you will be responsible for the planning, preparation and cooking of daily meals. You will also monitor and replenish food supplies and equipment for the household," the advert on the Royal website states. "On a day-to-day basis you will prepare all meals for the Principals. You will also have the opportunity to cook for formal and official events such as lunches and dinner parties. As part of this small but busy team, you will also undertake certain house-keeping duties to support the running of the household. This will include maintaining the cleanliness and presentation of the kitchen areas."

Sophie Wessex is on the hunt for a cook

The ideal applicant will be an "enthusiastic chef towards the start of their career" with excellent organisational skills who can plan and prepare menus "within an agreed budget". You will also possess a City and Guilds catering qualification (or equivalent) and will need to have previous experience in a similar role. Above all, you must "feel confident cooking for small and large numbers, and for a wide variety of occasions". Applications close on 8 March.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex are also hiring an assistant private secretary

The Royal couple also want an assistant private secretary, "a trusted adviser," who at 37.5 hours a week will work two-and-a-half hours less than the cook. "The Household of The Earl and Countess of Wessex supports Their Royal Highnesses in all aspects of their official engagements and duties within the United Kingdom and overseas," says the advert on the Royal website. "With strong administrative and organisational skills, enabled by technology, you will work to high standards with great attention to detail." Applications close on 15 March. You can apply for either position via the royal website.

