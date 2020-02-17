Why the Earl and Countess of Wessex have no royal engagements this week The couple are parents to Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn

The Earl and Countess of Wessex have a busy schedule as working members of the royal family, but this week they can look forward to some quality family time. Prince Edward and Sophie, both 55, have no public engagements this week, according to the royal family's diary. It's believed that the couple are spending some private time with their children Lady Louise Windsor, 16, and James, Viscount Severn, 12, during the February half-term.

Last week, Sophie held a reception for 100 Women in Finance, travelled to Germany in conjunction with her work with Women, Peace and Security and visited the Shooting Star Children's Hospices in Hampton. It was a heart-lifting engagement for the Countess, as she helped children at the hospice decorate Valentine's Day biscuits and read them a story 'That's Not My Princess.'

The Wessexes pictured last summer

Meanwhile, Edward held receptions at St James's Palace for young people who have achieved the Gold Standard in the Duke of Edinburgh's Award, as well as hosting a dinner for the University of Bath and attended the Army Foundation College Graduation Parade at Uniacke Barracks in Harrogate, North Yorkshire.

Lady Louise Windsor joined Sophie at England Hockey's training ground

The Wessexes keep their children largely out of the spotlight, aside from formal family events such as Trooping the Colour and royal weddings. Lady Louise accompanied her mother during a rare engagement in January, as they visited the training grounds of England Hockey, at The National Sports Centre at Bisham Abbey. The royal teenager loves her sport and is also a huge fan of horse riding, having taken up carriage driving like her grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh. To celebrate her 15th birthday in November 2018, Sophie took Lady Louise to watch Strictly Come Dancing, as part of the audience.

Edward, Sophie and their children currently live at Bagshot Park in Surrey. The Earl and Countess celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary last year.

