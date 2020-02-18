Prince Edward and Sophie's Swiss ski trip with children revealed Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn had fun on the slopes

The Earl and Countess of Wessex have been spotted enjoying the February half-term break on a skiing trip with their two children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn. Prince Edward and Sophie, both 55, who have no royal engagements this week, have flown to the exclusive Swiss ski resort of St Moritz for their family holiday.

READ: 14 times the Countess of Wessex has wowed in a tiara

WATCH: Royals in ski wear

In pictures published by the Mail Online, the Countess was wrapped up in a black padded ski jacket with white striped trousers, while her husband donned red outerwear from Colmar. The royals also wore helmets and goggles as they made their way down the mountain.

Lady Louise, 16, and her brother James, 12, were spotted enjoying their time on the slopes, with Edward joining his son on a chair lift at one point. The Wessexes have previously enjoyed breaks in the Swiss Alps and the royal youngsters are said to be experienced skiers.

Sophie and Edward pictured on a ski trip in 2003

Edward and Sophie keep their children largely out of the spotlight, aside from formal family events such as Trooping the Colour and royal weddings. Lady Louise accompanied her mother during a rare engagement in January, as they visited the training grounds of England Hockey, at The National Sports Centre at Bisham Abbey.

The family-of-four currently live at Bagshot Park in Surrey. The Earl and Countess celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary last year.

MORE: Did the Countess of Wessex inspire Hollywood star Alice Eve with her Ascot jumpsuit?

The Wessexes pictured last summer

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are also said to be enjoying some quality family time with their three children, while Prince George and Princess Charlotte are off from school on February half-term.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.