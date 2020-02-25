The Queen was spotted leaving Windsor Castle on Monday, sporting a dressed-down appearance as she was driven from her Berkshire residence. The 93-year-old monarch was pictured in the back of the car, wearing a dark overcoat and a leaf-patterned silk scarf draped around her shoulders. She was wearing a pop of her signature pink lipstick and accessorised with a pair of pearl stud earrings.

The Queen was returning to Buckingham Palace in London to carry out royal duties and on Tuesday, she visited MI5 to thank them for their "tireless work". Her Majesty returned from her annual winter break in Sandringham earlier this month.

READ: The Queen's personal Scotch pancake recipe revealed - and it sounds delicious!

The Queen was pictured in the back of the car

Last week, the Queen opened the new premises of the Royal National ENT and Eastman Dental Hospitals in London. Sporting a purple coat and matching hat, Her Majesty toured the facilities, meeting patients and staff. During her visit, she revealed she had had braces when she was child. She told one youngster, who was having them fitted: "I think it's worth it, in the end."

The Queen will attend the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on Monday 9 March and will be joined by members of the royal family, who are expected to include the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

MORE: The Queen reveals she had braces as a child during visit to dental hospital

WATCH: The Queen opens new dental hospital

Prince Harry and Meghan announced they're stepping back from royal duties in January and plan to work to become financially independent. The couple are currently living on Vancouver Island with baby Archie but say they will split their time between the UK and North America, as they carve out their new roles.

Buckingham Palace announced a series of final engagements for the couple before they step back officially on 31 March. Together, they will attend the Endeavour Fund Awards on 5 March and the Mountbatten Music Festival on 7 March.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.