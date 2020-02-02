The Queen steps out to church in Norfolk on Sunday ahead of annual royal milestone The Queen was radiant in a powder blue coat

The Queen looked stylish on Sunday as she attended the service at St Peter and St Paul church in West Newton, Norfolk. The Monarch was spotted strolling from her car through the church grounds, wearing a stunning powder blue coat and matching hat. She completed her outfit with a dazzling brooch and smart black heels and was photographed smiling on her way into the service. Last week, the Queen attended church in Sandringham with her daughter, Princess Anne. Also in attendance were Sir Jackie Stewart and opera singer Dame Kiri Te Kanawa, who had the honour of travelling to church with the Queen.



The outing was the first time the Queen had been out in public for a week, after she cancelled her traditional annual meetup with the Sandringham Women's Institute due to a cold. The Queen has been in Norfolk since before Christmas and will begin her first royal engagements of the year in the area next week ahead of her return to London.

The Monarch will begin her first royal engagements of the year on Monday

Her first visit will be to RAF Marham in King's Lynn on Monday 3 February in her capacity as Honorary Air Commodore of the station. Then on Wednesday 5 February, the Monarch will open the new Wolferton Pumping Station, also in King's Lynn, which protects the local area from flooding. Her Majesty's father George VI opened the original pumping station in 1946, accompanied by his mother Queen Mary and the Queen's younger sister, Princess Margaret.

On Thursday, Andrew Duncan, author of the book The Reality of Monarchy, wrote in the Radio Times that Margaret made some very sweet remarks about her sister to the author when he interviewed her in the late 1960s. The late princess apparently told him: "My sister has an aura. I'm enormously impressed when she walks into a room. It's a kind of magic. In my own humble way I've always tried to take some of the burden off my sister. She can't do it all... and I leap at the opportunity to help."

