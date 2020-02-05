The Queen opens new pumping station in Sandringham and it has links to her father Her father King George VI opened the original in 1948

The Queen opened Wolferton's new Pumping Station in Sandringham on Wednesday – 72 years after her father King George VI opened the original. The 93-year-old monarch, wearing a dark overcoat and a printed headscarf, viewed the plaque unveiled by King George VI in 1948 during her visit.

The Station protects the area from flooding and has been rebuilt to be cleaner, more efficient and environmentally friendly in order to help local wildlife on neighbouring marshes.

The Queen opens Wolferton Pumping Station

Her Majesty was given a tour of the new Station, before meeting a group of long-serving staff, all of whom have worked for the company for more than 20 years. She then signed the Visitor's Book and unveiled a new plaque on departure.

It marked the second official engagement for the Queen this year, after she visited RAF Marham in Norfolk on Monday. The monarch has been spending her winter break in Sandringham, as per tradition, and is expected to return to London after 6 February – the anniversary of her father's death. The date will also mark the 68th year of her reign.

The Queen at RAF Marham on Monday

The Queen has been visited by several members of her family during her stay in Sandringham, including the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, Princess Anne and the Duke of York.

The Queen attending church last Sunday

Her Majesty attended the service at St Peter and St Paul church in West Newton, Norfolk on Sunday. The Queen looked lovely in a powder blue coat and matching hat as she was joined by her daughter Princess Anne. She appeared to show her support for her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, by donning her Canadian Snowflake brooch. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently living on Vancouver Island with their baby son Archie, after stepping back as senior members of the royal family in January.

