Sarah Ferguson took to Instagram on Saturday night to share a touching message about hope. The mother-of-two recalled a past meeting with celebrated RAF pilot Leonard Chesire, and revealed that he had shared a moving message about hope. Beneath a series of photos of beautiful spring flowers, the Duchess of York wrote: "I was lucky enough to meet Leonard Cheshire and he always said to remember that no matter what happens, the buds of spring bursting through gives hope."

Fans were quick to praise Sarah for posting such an inspiring message. One wrote: "Such a lovely photo and message," while another added: "I agree wholeheartedly." Others were taken aback by the beauty of the budding flowers. A third follower noted: "Isn't nature amazing. Here in Australia our leaves have started to turn orange as our last summer day is over and autumn is upon us."

The Duchess is known for her positive mindset. Earlier in February, a royal fan shared a sweet reply she received after sending Sarah a Christmas message. In response, the Duchess sent the fan a signed family photo of herself, Prince Andrew and their daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. The image of the foursome appears to have been taken at Balmoral Castle, the Queen's Scotland estate.

The front of the card depicts a mountain scene with a winding pathway and the words "We look to the road ahead." Inside, it read: "We are united with gratitude for your support and kindness. Thank you." The card was signed by Sarah, Andrew, Beatrice, Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank.

