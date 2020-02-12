Sarah, Duchess of York has signed a publishing deal for an impressive seven children's books. As part of the new collection, Prince Andrew's ex-wife, who is already the author of more than 25 books, has written five picture books and two young chapter books for Australian publisher Serenity Press. The Duchess, who is mother to Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, revealed that she is "so excited" about the upcoming releases, and added that the new books are "coming soon".

Speaking about the exciting news, Karen McDermott, Serenity Press publisher, said: "We are delighted to welcome the duchess to our press. Her beautiful books are aligned with our core value of sharing nurturing stories that empower young minds. We cannot wait to bring these books into readers' hands."

Sarah shared the news on Instagram

The names of three books have already been announced, and will be titled Arthur Fantastic, Genie Gems and The Enchanted Oak Tree, with the first hitting shelves in mid-2020.

In January, it was confirmed that the Duchess had stepped down from her executive role at Gate Ventures, which will no doubt open up more time for the mother-of-two to focus on press tours for her new books.

Lord Grade of Yarmouth, the former BBC boss who chairs Gate Ventures, released a statement on the company's website, which read: "On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Sarah, Duchess of York for all her efforts. In some very challenging conditions, the Duchess has worked tirelessly alongside the Board to secure the future of the business. I am pleased she has agreed to accept the position of Global Ambassador and wish her well in the future."

Sarah joined the global media and entertainment operating company back in 2017 "to assist with the branding and marketing of its products and productions".

