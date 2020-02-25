Sarah, Duchess of York shares new family photo with inspiring message about 'looking ahead' The royals often reply to well-wishers

A royal fan has shared a sweet reply from Sarah, Duchess of York after sending her a Christmas card. On Instagram, @royal_replies_by_kris shared the response, which included a signed family photo of Sarah, Prince Andrew and their daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. The image of the foursome appears to have been taken at Balmoral Castle, the Queen's Scotland estate.

The front of the card depicts a mountain scene with a winding pathway and the words "We look to the road ahead." Inside, it reads: "We are united with gratitude for your support and kindness. Thank you." The card has been signed by Sarah, Andrew, Beatrice, Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank.

The letter from the Duchess' office read: "On behalf of Sarah, Duchess of York, thank you so much for your letter. The Duchess always enjoys receiving personal correspondence and reading your kind words. We take pleasure in sending you a signed photograph along with the Duchess' best wishes."

Members of the royal family often reply to mail from well-wishers after Christmas, birthdays and special occasions such as the birth of a baby or a wedding. Last year, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge explained they would be cutting back on the number of letters they reply to, and instead will focus on significant occasions such as Christmas and birthdays.

It's an exciting time for Sarah Ferguson and her family, as her eldest daughter Princess Beatice, 31 is currently planning her wedding to property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The couple will tie the knot at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace on 29 May, with a reception to take place at Buckingham Palace. Further details are expected to be announced by the palace nearer the time.

Last week, Prince Andrew celebrated his 60th birthday, with former wife Sarah and youngest daughter Princess Eugenie posting tributes on their Instagram accounts. The Duchess shared a previously unseen black and white image of the Duke with the family pet dogs. In her caption, Sarah simply wrote: "Happy 60th Birthday to Andrew."

