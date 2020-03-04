Prince William reveals one regret about his and Kate Middleton's royal trip to Ireland The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are enjoying a whirlwind visit

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are currently enjoying their first official visit to Ireland and stopped to chat with locals on Wednesday – which led to a hilarious revelation from Prince William! The moment was captured by a video posted to an Irish adventure company's Twitter account. It showed the royal couple enjoying a walk by the beautiful Howth coast, when they came across a group of royal watchers who had gathered in the hope of catching a glimpse of the pair.

WATCH: Kate Middleton and Prince William Ireland Tour Day One - A meeting with the Taoiseach and the British Ambassador

Kate opened the conversation by saying: "Do you all live here? It’s stunning. Thank you for coming to say 'Hi'. It’s amazing, it’s such a great day to come and see the view." William added, "We thought we’d come and get some fresh air! It’s been really good, really good. We’ve had a nice day." One of the fans asked the royal couple if they had been enjoying Ireland so far, to which Kate responded: "We are loving it, thank you. We are going to Galway tomorrow. Apparently it’s raining."

READ: Prince William encourages the UK and Ireland to 'work together' in new speech

The royal couple clearly enjoyed meeting locals during their time in Howth

Asked whether he'd had the opportunity to drink a pint of Guinness yet, William expressed regret that he hadn't – but shared that he was making it his goal before he left the country! The 37-year-old confessed: "I’ve had two sips so far. Every time [I’m about to] have a third it gets taken away from me! I’ll finish a pint by the time I leave."

MORE: Prince William and Kate Middleton visit Temple Bar, farm and more on day two of Ireland royal tour - best photos

The Duke and Duchess kicked off their whirlwind three-day-tour of Ireland in Dublin on Tuesday, and even paid a visit to the Guinness Storehouse's Gravity Bar for a reception hosted by the British Ambassador to Ireland at where they met a broad range of people from the creative arts, sport, business and charity sectors, but the Prince still apparently failed to finish a glass of the famed drink. Perhaps in Galway…

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.