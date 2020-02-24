Prince William and Kate plan exciting royal tour of Ireland - get the details It will be the Cambridges' first official visit to the country

Kensington Palace has released more details about the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's upcoming royal tour to Ireland. Prince William, 37, and Kate, 38, will visit the country between Tuesday 3 and Thursday 5 March, at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

The couple will spend time in Dublin, County Meath, County Kildare and Galway during their trip, with a programme that "will take in Ireland's rich culture, its impactful community and spectacular scenery." The statement from the palace adds: "Following Her Majesty the Queen's historic visit in 2011, the visit will also focus on the relationship between the two countries and build on the theme of remembrance and reconciliation."

Kensington Palace says that during the three-day tour, William and Kate "will learn about local organisations working to support and empower young people and projects which provide opportunities to help them develop important life skills." The couple will also hear more about Ireland's conservation initiatives and efforts to protect the country's environment.

William and Kate will have the opportunity to "experience a taste of modern and traditional Irish culture for themselves" during the tour. Galway will host the European Capital of Culture this year, which showcases Irish culture, art and sport.

The Duke and Duchess will meet Ireland's President Michael D. Higgins, the Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar and senior political leaders, as well as children and young people, and those working in the creative arts, business and charity sectors.

The royal tour will mark William and Kate's first official visit to Ireland and the statement from Kensington Palace added that the couple are "looking forward to building a lasting friendship with the Irish people."

The Cambridges spent February half-term in Norfolk with their children, where Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis tried their hand at lambing. William and Kate will attend a special performance of Dear Evan Hansen at the Noel Coward Theatre on Tuesday, in aid of The Royal Foundation.

