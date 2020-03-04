The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge surprised locals in Prosperous on Wednesday as they made a last-minute stop-off during their royal tour of Ireland. Prince William, 37, and Kate, 38, visited Savannah House, a residential facility run by social justice charity Extern, in County Kildare.

Before their engagement, the Duke and Duchess popped to the local Londis convenience store in Prosperous to pick up ingredients to make vegetable soup with a group of young people at the house. One Twitter user tweeted the moment they stopped off at Londis and the couple also spoke with villagers who had gathered outside the shop to meet them.

The Cambridges help to prepare lunch in the kitchen

Savannah House provides a safe space to support vulnerable young people and families who are going through challenging times and helps to provide them with key life skills through a range of activities. William and Kate joined the youngsters as they made lunch and heard about the support the charity gives them.

Their first stop of the day was to Jigsaw, the National Centre for Youth Mental Health in Ireland, in Temple Bar. The couple heard from youngsters helped by the charity, which provides support to those aged 12 to 25, across a range of one-to-one, community, school and online services.

William and Kate at mental health charity Jigsaw

William and Kate will also visit Research Farm in County Meath, to hear more about their work to promote sustainable farming across the country. On Wednesday evening, the couple will attend a reception in central Dublin, hosted by Tanaiste, Simon Coveney. The Duke will acknowledge the "many wrongs" done in Britain's relationship with Ireland, in a speech. William will say that: "It is right to remember those who suffered as a consequence of our troubled past," but will add that, "whilst many wrongs have been done, it is important that we are not bound by these."

On Tuesday night, the Cambridges enjoyed a night at the Guinness Store's Gravity Bar, where they met people from a variety of sectors and sampled a pint of Guinness.

