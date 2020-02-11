The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are reportedly set to visit coastal towns affected by the bushfires in Australia. According to The Sunday Morning Herald, Prime Minister Scott Morrison is expected to issue a formal invitation to Prince William and Kate's royal household this week. Kensington Palace has not commented on the reports although a source told HELLO! that palace officials are "very conscious that the Australian government and people have an awful lot on their plate which is more pressing".

WATCH: Prince Charles 'in despair' over Australia bushfires

In January, William and Kate released a personal message of support on Instagram to those affected by the wildfires. It read: "'We continue to be shocked and deeply saddened to hear about the wild fires that are destroying homes, livelihoods and wildlife across much of Australia. Our thoughts and prayers are with all the people and communities who are affected by this devastating event. We send our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those who have tragically lost their lives, and the brave firemen who continue to risk their own lives to save the lives of others. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge."

MORE: All the times the royals have cried in public from Duchess Kate to Meghan Markle

The Cambridges first visited Australia together in 2014 with Prince George

William and Kate first visited Australia together in 2014, taking a then eight-month-old Prince George on his first royal tour. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also issued their own message of support, as did the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh. Harry and Meghan's statement read: "Our thoughts and prayers are with those across Australia who are continuing to face the devastating fires that have been raging for months.

MORE: Kelvin Fletcher's wife unfollows him on Instagram following night out with Oti Mabuse

"From areas we are personally connected to such as the communities and people we visited in New South Wales in 2018, to the fires in California and parts of Africa, we are struck by the increasingly overlapping presence of these environmental disasters, including of course the destruction of the Amazon which continues. This global environmental crisis has now been described as Ecocide. It’s easy to feel helpless, but there’s always a way to help. To find out how you can lend your support, please see the links below to help as we have."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.