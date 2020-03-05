Why Prince William and Kate Middleton had a delayed start to their Ireland tour The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were travelling to Galway

The start of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's final day in Ireland got off to a late start after bad weather affected their flight arrangements on Thursday, a spokesperson for the Irish Government has said. William and Kate's arrival in Galway had to be put back by at least 30 minutes after fog in the Dublin area caused problems with their helicopter departure. The spokesman explained: "Fog in Dublin delayed their departure."

William and Kate's first stop was at Tribeton to watch Galway 2020 acts perform, including Livefeed, Hoops and Galway Community Circus. The Cambridges then made their way to Tig Coili, a family-owned, traditional Irish pub on King Street in the city centre, where they met locals who volunteer to promote the city and its people.

William and Kate's final stop of the day was at a local Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) club where they learned more about traditional sports, which are popular across Ireland, including hurling and Gaelic football. The couple got competitive with each other and joined children on the pitch.

Kate and William during their Ireland tour

For the occasion, Kate swapped her bespoke green polka-dot Valerie dress from London-based boutique Suzannah for athleisure. Kate and William were pictured grinning as they showed off their sporty sides. As she kicked a football around with children, Kate looked relaxed in a casual ensemble that consisted of black skinny jeans and a deep orange-red jumper. She also changed out of her black heeled boots she wore earlier in the day in favour of a pair of black New Balance x Sweaty Betty trainers that featured the red letter 'N' emblazoned on the side.

While in Galway, the Cambridges even revealed that their eldest children Prince George and Princess Charlotte have taken up new hobbies! The couple said that Prince George, six, is learning to play the guitar while Princess Charlotte, four, "is very into gymnastics." The royal children attend Thomas's Battersea school in west London, where pupils take part in specialist-taught gym, games and ballet classes.

