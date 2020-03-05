The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge revealed that their eldest children Prince George and Princess Charlotte have taken up new hobbies, as they met performers in Galway on Thursday. Prince William, 37, and Kate, 38, joined a special event at Tribeton to mark Galway 2020, as it hosts the European Capital of Culture on behalf of Ireland.

The couple said that Prince George, six, is learning to play the guitar while Princess Charlotte, four, "is very into gymnastics." The royal children attend Thomas's Battersea school in west London, where pupils take part in specialist-taught gym, games and ballet classes.

William and Kate were treated to a performance by the band NØÖV during their visit and afterwards the Duchess asked the group of friends: "When did you all start playing? It has been so interesting hearing all the storytelling over the last couple of days. I wish we could have brought George and Charlotte along, they would have loved it. And George is starting to learn the guitar."

William and Kate watch the band perform

Next, the Duke and Duchess watched a demonstration from a pair of tightrope walkers on a balancing beam. Kate told them: "Charlotte is really into gymnastics, she's doing cartwheels, handstands, everything. It's so good for their basic skills of balance and coordination." William added: "And their flexibility, it's really good for their long-term health, isn't it? We went to watch the Cirque du Soleil recently, it was amazing."

The Duke even showed off skills of his own, as he practised juggling, much to the amusement of wife Kate. He juggled perfectly with three balls, but came unstuck when he tried to "up the stakes" with a fourth one. Juggler Tony Mahon, 31, from the Galway Community Circus, said he was "very impressed with William's skills, adding: "He really exceeded my expectations. Even trying four balls – that’s next level stuff!"

Kate giggles as William juggles

The Cambridges' next stop on the final day of their royal tour was to a traditional Irish pub, Tig Coili, on King Street. The couple took the time to meet the crowds gathered outside the pub after their visit, where the Duchess revealed more about her daughter's current hobbies.

Aoife Bryne, 40, who was with her daughter, Freya Rose, four, said: "I told Kate my daughter had the same birthday as Charlotte. She asked Freya if she like to dance like Charlotte does and wished her happy birthday for May."

William and Kate are set to be reunited with George, Charlotte and one-year-old Prince Louis before bedtime as they fly back to the UK after their three-day tour of Ireland.

