The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's every move is being photographed during their three-day tour of Ireland. But the couple have managed to share some more intimate moments together, away from the glare of the press pool. Day two of their visit saw the royal couple spend time at Howth Cliff, a spectacular cliff walk north of Dublin, with views out over the Irish Sea. A candid picture captured the happy couple walking arm in arm, huge smiles on their faces as they took in the surrounding landscape. That wasn't all. Once they reached the top of the cliff, William and Kate posed for a sweet picture together, their arms tightly wrapped around each other.

Prince William and Kate shared some intimate moments on day two of their Ireland tour

The couple will celebrate their ninth wedding anniversary on 29 April, and share three children together: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and little Prince Louis. While their public displays of affection are infrequent given royal protocol, it’s clear the couple are still very much in love. And there have been a number of sweet moments between William and Kate - from arriving hand-in-hand for the 2017 Christmas at Sandringham, to their sweet embrace at the London 2012 Olympics, and the moment the Duchess blew her husband a kiss as he competed in the 2014 Jerudong Trophy charity polo match.

At the time of their engagement in 2010, the couple gave a rare glimpse inside their romance, with William saying of his future wife: "Obviously we both have a very fun time together, both have a very good sense of humour about things, we're down to earth, we take the mickey out of each other a lot, and she's got plenty of habits that make me laugh that I tease her about." Kate added: "You know, over the years William has looked after me, he's treated me very well – as the loving boyfriend he is, he is very supportive of me through the good times and also through the bad times."