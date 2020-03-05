Prince George and Princess Charlotte's favourite books to inspire you on World Book Day

Like every other schoolchild in the UK on Thursday, Prince George, six, and Princess Charlotte, four, will be taking part in World Book Day. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's oldest two children are big fans of a variety of books, so there are many possibilities as to what they will be dressing up as at school. Thomas's Clapham, the sister school to Thomas's Battersea, has tweeted about the event. The school started off the day with children sharing a book and reading together, and it's likely that George and Charlotte's school will do a similar activity.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte love to read!

There are many stories that the two young royals enjoy reading with their parents. Most recently, Prince William revealed that his children were fans of Julia Donaldson's Room On The Broom. The book tells the story of a friendly witch who invites animals to join her on her broom, and help the witch when she is threatened on their journey by a dragon. The doting dad told fellow parents during an engagement in south Wales earlier in the year: "I read this to our children all the time." William has even met the author when she received her CBE for services to literature, and said to her: "Do you realise how many parents you have saved at bedtime?" The author's other popular book, The Gruffalo, is also frequently read in the Cambridge household, and during William's meeting with her, he said: "I know who you are. It's a big hit in our household."

The Cambridge children will be taking part in World Book Day

George and Charlotte are familiar with Harry Potter, thanks to their grandad, Prince Charles. The future King spoke about his relationship with his grandchildren in BBC One documentary Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70, in 2018. During the programme, the Duchess of Cornwall revealed that her husband has a talent for narrating stories. "He reads Harry Potter and he can do all the different voices and I think the children really appreciate that," she said.

Harry Potter and The Gruffalo are some of George and Charlotte's favourite books

William has also read a David Walliams book to his children, although he didn't disclose which one. The award-winning children's author has written stories including Gangster Granny and Grandpa's Great Escape. David's writing career has been so successful that his books have been made into TV adaptations.

Fireman Sam, both a television series and a book, was one of George's favourite characters when he was four. William previously said that his son has taken "an awful lot of interest" in the popular children's TV show. Producers even created a one-off special to celebrate the show's 30th anniversary in 2017, titled The Prince of Pontypandy, in a nod to George's love of the show.

