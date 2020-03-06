Sad news for the Queen as she says goodbye to senior staff member Lord Peel was appointed the role in 2006

The Queen's most senior member of staff will leave his position at the end of this year. After 14 years of service as Lord Chamberlain, Lord Peel has informed the 93-year-old monarch of his intention to retire.

He was appointed in October 2006 and has led the royal household during a period of significant progress and change, including the introduction of the Sovereign Grant in 2012, as well as overseeing the Buckingham Palace restoration project. He also played a key role during the Queen's Diamond Jubilee celebrations in 2012.

In a statement from Buckingham Palace, Lord Peel, 72, said: "During the 14 years that I have served in this role, I have witnessed a great deal of positive change across the Royal Households. It has of course been both a great privilege and pleasure to be part of so many significant events, and to be able to serve Her Majesty and the Royal Household in this unique position."

The Lord Chamberlain's Office is responsible for organising those elements of the Queen's programme that involve ceremonial activity or public facing events. These range from garden parties and state visits, to royal weddings and the State Opening of Parliament. They handle the Royal Mews, as well as the biannual awarding of honours.

Buckingham Palace said that over the coming months they will be looking for Lord Peel's successor, with an announcement to be made in due course.

The Queen will attend the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey with the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Monday 9 March.

