The royal family shared one of the Queen's favourite books from her childhood to mark World Book Day on Thursday. An image posted on Twitter shows Her Majesty's (then Princess Elizabeth) name written in her own incredibly neat handwriting inside a copy of Lewis Caroll's Alice in Wonderland.

They also shared a quote from the monarch during an event at Buckingham Palace to celebrate British children's literature in 2006: "This magic of our childhoods – the characters, the stories, the imagination of it all – is an enduring and essential part of our culture."

READ: A closer look into the Queen's close bond with Meghan Markle

This image shows The Queen’s (then Princess Elizabeth) name written in her own handwriting inside her childhood copy of Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland.



Copyright: Royal Collection Trust/© Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 2020#WorldBookDay #AliceInWonderland pic.twitter.com/7j4ZsizBfC — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 5, 2020

The Queen isn't the only member of the royal family to commemorate World Book Day. The Duchess of Cornwall visited a school in London on Thursday as part of the "share a million stories" challenge, to promote the importance of reading to children. Camilla has been the patron of the National Literacy Trust since 2010 and Clarence House said in a tweet: "The Duchess of Cornwall believes every person, young and old, should be able to share the love of reading."

This week the Queen has been carrying out investiture ceremonies and held audiences with Ambassador from Cuba, Mrs Bárbara Elena Montalvo Álvarez, and the President of the Republic of Malta at Buckingham Palace. She will attend the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on Monday 9 March with the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

MORE: The Queen's glove maker reveals why her Majesty always wears the chic accessory

Princess Elizabeth reading with her sister Princess Margaret in 1940

Prince Harry and Meghan have returned to the UK to carry out their final engagements before they step back as senior royals on 31 March. They will attend the Endeavour Fund Awards on Thursday evening, as well as the Mountbatten Music Festival together on Saturday.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.