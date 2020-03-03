Prince Harry enjoys low-key Sunday lunch with the Queen as he prepares to quit royal life The Duke of Sussex is carrying out his final royal duties

The Duke of Sussex met the Queen for Sunday lunch, it has been confirmed. Prince Harry, 35, visited his grandmother at Windsor Castle after returning to the UK last week to carry out his final engagements before he and wife Meghan officially step back as senior royals on 31 March. The 93-year-old monarch was pictured earlier that day, wearing a mint boucle jacket and turquoise hat as she attended the Sunday service at Church of All Saints, which is situated in the grounds of Royal Lodge in Windsor.

Since being back in the UK, Harry has attended a summit in Edinburgh for his sustainable tourism project Travalyst and has met Jon Bon Jovi at Abbey Road Studios. The Duke listened as the US rock singer recorded a special single with the Invictus Games Choir. The Queen appeared to show her support for the charity single as the Scots Guards Band played a rendition of Bon Jovi's biggest hits, including Livin' on a Prayer and It's My Life, during the Changing of the Guard ceremony on Friday.

Harry will be reunited with Meghan this week as she flies to the UK to join him at the Endeavour Fund Awards on 5 March. The couple will also attend the Mountbatten Music Festival on 7 March and they will be reunited with the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the Commonwealth Day service on 9 March. On Friday, the Duke will officially open the Silverstone Experience alongside Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton, while the Duchess will mark International Women's Day on Sunday.

The royal family and the Sussexes have agreed to an initial 12-month review after they step back, to ensure the arrangement works for all parties. As Harry and Meghan will no longer be undertaking official engagements in support of the Queen, which are funded by the Sovereign Grant, there will be no office based at Buckingham Palace. From 1 April, the couple will be represented through their UK foundation team.

