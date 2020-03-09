Watch the moment Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton greeted each other at Commonwealth Day service The Cambridges and Sussexes were reunited at Westminster Abbey

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were reunited with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in public for the first time since the Remembrance Day services in November. Prince Harry and Meghan arrived before Prince William and Kate, in order of precedence, at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

Unlike previous years, the couples did not join the royal procession and were instead escorted to their seats. As the Cambridges sat down in the row in front of the Sussexes, Meghan was seen saying "hi" and giving a small wave to her brother and sister-in-law. Harry also smiled at his older brother and the pair exchanged greetings before the service began.

Meghan looked stunning in a green caped dress by Emilia Wickstead with a matching hat by William Chambers, while the lining of Harry's suit matched her ensemble. Kate wore a repeat burgundy Catherine Walker coat with a hat by Sally-Ann Provan and William's tie also complemented his wife's look.

The Cambridges sat in front of the Sussexes and Wessexes

The Cambridges and the Sussexes were joined by the Earl and Countess of Wessex, as well as the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Queen. They were treated to performances from Alexandra Burke and Craig David, while boxing champion Anthony Joshua delivered a reflection at the service.

It marked Harry and Meghan's last public scheduled engagement before they step back as senior royals on 31 March. Over the past week, the pair have also attended the Endeavour Fund Awards and the Mountbatten Festival of Music together. The Duchess also marked International Women's Day by carrying out a secret visit to Robert Clack Upper School in Dagenham, East London, where she surprised pupils during assembly.

