The Duke of Cambridge has become patron of London's Air Ambulance Charity, Kensington Palace has announced. The exciting news comes after Prince William's patronage of the organisation's year-long 30th anniversary campaign in 2019.

WATCH: Prince William co-pilots London Air Ambulance helicopter

It's a charity which has become close to the Duke's heart over the years, having worked as an air ambulance pilot for the East Anglian Air Ambulance for over two years. In a statement announcing his new patronage, Kensington Palace said: "His Royal Highness has seen first-hand the impact these first responders have upon the lives of patients with critical injuries. As Patron of the London's Air Ambulance Charity, the Duke will continue to champion those working on the frontline, and highlight the charity's vital work in supporting the London's Air Ambulance's rapid response to incidents, and its provision of life-saving medical treatment."

Last year, William visited the Royal London Hospital, where he co-piloted the London Air Ambulance's standby helicopter and met with clinicians, paramedics, pilots and crew members to learn more about the challenges of working as a first responder in the capital. The LAAC's anniversary campaign was one of the eight charities represented in the King's Cup sailing regatta on the Isle of Wight in August 2019, which the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge competed in.

Jonathan Jenkins, CEO of London's Air Ambulance Charity, said: "We are honoured that the Duke of Cambridge has chosen to become Patron of London's Air Ambulance charity after getting to know us last year. The Duke truly understands our work and knows that every second counts in an emergency.

"We know that with his help as well as the continued support of the public, our crews can reach those who need them most – serving the people of London 24 hours a day, every day of the year."

Earlier this week, Prince William and wife Kate attended the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey with the Queen, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

