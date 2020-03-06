The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge managed to fly under the radar as they enjoyed a secret date night at a top London tourist attraction. Prince William made the revelation this week during the couple's royal tour of Ireland as he and Kate chatted to performers at Tribeton in Galway. The Duke revealed the couple had seen a performance of Cirque du Soleil at the Royal Albert Hall, which is just a stone's throw away from their home at Kensington Palace.

READ: 5 ways Prince William and Kate Middleton followed in the Queen's footsteps in Ireland

WATCH: William shows off his juggling skills in Ireland

As the couple watched a demonstration from a pair of tightrope walkers on a balancing beam, Kate told them: "Charlotte is really into gymnastics, she's doing cartwheels, handstands, everything. It's so good for their basic skills of balance and coordination."

William added: "And their flexibility, it's really good for their long-term health, isn't it? We went to watch the Cirque du Soleil recently, it was amazing."

Cirque du Soleil's Luzia at the Royal Albert Hall

The show features incredible acrobatic performances and stunts and while William didn't mention which show they had seen, it's most likely they attended Cirque du Soleil: Luzia. The Mexican-inspired show ran from 12 January to 1 March at London's Royal Albert Hall.

The Duke and Duchess didn't say whether it was a family outing with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, but Louis, who turns two in April, may have been too young to sit through the performance.

MORE: Prince William and Kate Middleton surprise fans with romantic photo from Ireland

William tried juggling

William and Kate were also treated to a performance by the band NØÖV during their visit to Tribeton, with the Duchess telling the group of teenagers that "George is starting to learn the guitar". The Duke even showed off skills of his own, as he practised juggling, much to the amusement of wife Kate. He juggled perfectly with three balls but came unstuck when he tried to "up the stakes" with a fourth one.

On their final engagement of their royal tour, William and Kate went head-to-head as they tried traditional Irish sports at a Gaelic Athletic Association club, including hurling and Gaelic football.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.