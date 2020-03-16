The Queen and royal family make plans for future following latest coronavirus update The UK government issued new statement about the coronavirus on Monday afternoon

Buckingham Palace is looking at the implications of the new government advice on the coronavirus and how it will impact royal events in the upcoming months. The Royal Household is hoping to let the public know of any changes in the next few days, and how the coronavirus pandemic will have an effect on the scheduled events the Queen, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charles, and the Duchess of Cornwall, and the rest of the family are due to attend. Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned the public on Monday afternoon that people should avoid all non-essential contact, including large gatherings, particularly those over the age of 70.

The royal family are looking at how the coronavirus will impact upcoming events

Upcoming royal events that may be postponed or cancelled as a result include Trooping the Colour in June, which is attended by all members of the royal family to celebrate the Queen's official birthday. There are also events such as the Chelsea Flower Show and Wimbledon, which are popular with the royals. On Monday, it was revealed that the Earl of Wessex had cancelled some of his upcoming engagements amid the coronavirus outbreak. Prince Edward was due to hold a dinner at St James's Palace for the Duke of Edinburgh's International Award Foundation on Monday, but a significant number of attendees were unable to attend the dinner and so the decision was taken to postpone. Edward was also due to host an Anglo-Swedish Society reception at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday and this will also be rescheduled.

The Queen was last seen out with her family at the Commonwealth Day service

The Queen, meanwhile, was due to visit Cheshire and Camden this month, while the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall were scheduled to tour the Republic of Cyprus and Jordan this week, but all of these arrangements have been called off in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester were due to attend an Anglo-Netherlands Society centenary celebration on Tuesday at Kensington Palace, alongside Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands. The society said on its website: "We have taken this decision with a heavy heart, but it reflects our collective, precautionary judgement, taking full account of recent developments over the Covid-19 virus, including Government statements."

