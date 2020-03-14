Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son Archie will holiday with the Queen this summer The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have accepted an invitation from the Queen

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly accepted an invitation from the Queen to holiday with her at Balmoral this summer – and they're bringing their son Archie Harrison along too. According to The Times, Archie, who turns one in May, will return to the UK for the first time this year after spending the last few months in Canada, where Prince Harry and Meghan are spending the majority of their time now they are no longer senior working members of the royal family. Although it's expected to be Archie's first trip home, he may accompany his parents to Britain in June when they attend Trooping the Colour. The family are also expected to spend time with Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall.

As HELLO! reported previously, Meghan flew back to Canada on Monday, shortly after the couple attended the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey alongside the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, The Earl and Countess of Wessex, and the Queen. But while Meghan reunited with baby Archie the following morning, Harry remained in the UK for work, including meetings at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

Archie has been in Canada since last year

Harry's return to their new home in Canada must have been a poignant one - marking the start of an entirely new life for the 35-year-old. The Commonwealth Day Service was the couple's final planned joint public appearance following their announcement in January that they no longer wished to be senior working royals. From 31 March, under an agreement with the Queen that will be reviewed in a year's time, they will be free to pursue their own business interests. However, that means giving up all royal appointments and sources of funding, and Harry and Meghan confirmed they would, therefore, be shutting down their office at Buckingham Palace.

Harry and Meghan attend the Commonwealth Day Service

Harry and Meghan's final round of engagements has seen the couple attend the aforementioned Commonwealth Day service and Endeavour Fund Awards, attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music while also carry out some private engagements over the past week.

