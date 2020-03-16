It was business as usual for the Princess Royal, as she carried out royal engagements near Buckingham on Monday amid the coronavirus outbreak. Princess Anne, who turns 70 in August, visited the Addington Equestrian Centre in her role as vice patron of the British Horse Society.

Anne, wearing a navy coat with a gold horse-shaped brooch and a red scarf, met the BHS's education team and equine coaches, and watched a demonstration during her visit. The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh's daughter has a number of engagements scheduled in the forthcoming weeks, according to the royal diary.

Anne watches a demonstration

The British Horse Society said additional measures are in place to protect more than 300 visitors who will be gathering at the Addington Equestrian Centre. A spokeswoman told the Press Association: "We're doing exactly what the Government has advised. We have additional hand sanitisers and we're encouraging people to wash their hands."

It comes after the Queen cancelled public visits to Cheshire and Camden this month. In a statement released on Friday, Buckingham Palace said: "As a sensible precaution and for practical reasons in the current circumstances, changes are being made to the Queen’s diary commitments in the coming weeks."

The Princess Royal wore gloves during the visit

The statement added: "In consultation with the Medical Household and Government, Her Majesty’s forthcoming visits to Cheshire and Camden will be rescheduled. Audiences will continue as usual. Other events will be reviewed on an ongoing basis in line with the appropriate advice."

Clarence House also confirmed that the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall's tour to the Republic of Cyprus and Jordan this month has been postponed. Charles and Camilla were due to travel on Tuesday 17 March, with the Prince also scheduled to visit Bosnia and Herzegovina. A Clarence House spokesman said: "Owing to the unfolding situation with the coronavirus pandemic, the British government has asked Their Royal Highnesses to postpone their spring tour to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus and Jordan."

