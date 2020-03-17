Prince William and Kate Middleton share moving tribute on St Patrick's Day after missing parade The Duke of Cambridge is Colonel of the Regiment

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge paid tribute to the Irish Guards on St Patrick's Day on Tuesday with a special Instagram post. Prince William, who is Colonel of the Regiment, usually attends the annual parade with wife Kate at the Calvary Barracks in Hounslow.

This year's public event did not take place as the majority of the Regiment are on deployment overseas. In tribute to their work, the royal couple posted a series of photos of the Irish Guards in their deployments in South Sudan and Iraq, along with more information about the troops.

Part of William and Kate's Instagram caption read: "The Irish Guards, known affectionately throughout the Army as ‘the Micks’, is an Irish regiment which has proven its loyalty and grit on many tough operations." The couple signed off the post with: "As the Regiment’s motto challenges, ‘Quis Separabit’ — ‘Who Shall Separate Us?’"

During the annual parade, the Duchess would hand out shamrocks to the regiment and she and the Duke would chat to the regiment over a pint of Guinness. The Cambridges recently carried out a three-day tour of Ireland.

William and Kate at last year's parade

The Queen and other royal family members also sent wishes to their social media followers on St Patrick's Day. The royal family shared a photo of Her Majesty, who is Colonel in Chief of the regiment, inspecting the Irish Guards at Windsor Castle in 2009. Her message read: "Lá Fhéile Pádraig sona duit! Wishing our Irish followers a Happy St Patrick’s Day!"

Meanwhile, Clarence House also posted a photo of the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, wearing a green coat, with the caption: "Wishing you a very happy #StPatricksDay."

