Prince William and Kate Middleton share moving tribute on St Patrick's Day after missing parade

The Duke of Cambridge is Colonel of the Regiment

Danielle Stacey

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge paid tribute to the Irish Guards on St Patrick's Day on Tuesday with a special Instagram post. Prince William, who is Colonel of the Regiment, usually attends the annual parade with wife Kate at the Calvary Barracks in Hounslow.

WATCH: William and Kate's tour of Ireland

This year's public event did not take place as the majority of the Regiment are on deployment overseas. In tribute to their work, the royal couple posted a series of photos of the Irish Guards in their deployments in South Sudan and Iraq, along with more information about the troops.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

☘️Happy St Patrick’s Day! • In the absence of the annual #StPatricksDay Parade with the @IrishGuards (as the majority of the Regiment are on deployment overseas 🌍), of which The Duke of Cambridge has been Colonel since 2011, we’re sharing more on where the Irish Guards will be working this St Patrick’s Day: • The Irish Guards, known affectionately throughout the Army as ‘the Micks’, is an Irish regiment which has proven its loyalty and grit on many tough operations. • Number 1 Company is currently deployed in South Sudan 🇸🇸 for four months on Operation Trenton, providing security to the Royal Engineers undertaking construction projects as part of the @unitednations mission there, including teaching basic skills that empower the locals and will help them continue to improve their lives long after the deployment finishes. • Meanwhile in Iraq 🇮🇶 the remainder (and vast majority of the Battalion) of the Micks are deployed on Operation Shader. They are currently on a six-month tour focused on training security forces across multiple locations in Iraq and further north in the Kurdish Region. • A truly diverse Regiment, the Irish Guards draws from soldiers all over the British Isles, Ireland and across the Commonwealth. As the Regiment’s motto challenges, ‘Quis Separabit’ — ‘Who Shall Separate Us?’ • All photos © Irish Guards

Part of William and Kate's Instagram caption read: "The Irish Guards, known affectionately throughout the Army as ‘the Micks’, is an Irish regiment which has proven its loyalty and grit on many tough operations." The couple signed off the post with: "As the Regiment’s motto challenges, ‘Quis Separabit’ — ‘Who Shall Separate Us?’"

During the annual parade, the Duchess would hand out shamrocks to the regiment and she and the Duke would chat to the regiment over a pint of Guinness. The Cambridges recently carried out a three-day tour of Ireland.

William and Kate at last year's parade

The Queen and other royal family members also sent wishes to their social media followers on St Patrick's Day. The royal family shared a photo of Her Majesty, who is Colonel in Chief of the regiment, inspecting the Irish Guards at Windsor Castle in 2009. Her message read: "Lá Fhéile Pádraig sona duit! Wishing our Irish followers a Happy St Patrick’s Day!"

Meanwhile, Clarence House also posted a photo of the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, wearing a green coat, with the caption: "Wishing you a very happy #StPatricksDay."

