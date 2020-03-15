The Duchess of Cambridge's recent royal tour of Ireland was packed full of beautiful green outfits that paid tribute to the Emerald Isle. While many items were from designer brands - including a pink Oscar De La Renta dress and a green metallic frock from The Vampire's Wife - you don't have to spend a fortune to copy Kate's elegant style. Luckily, Zara has brought out an amazing (and affordable) dupe of one of her frocks that will have you rushing to the shops.

Green polka-dot dress, £49.99, Zara

On the final day of the tour, Kate joined her husband Prince William for a visit to the Tribeton restaurant to watch Galway 2020 acts perform. The 38-year-old looked stunning in a green dress from Suzannah covered in little white squares, and while you can't get your hands on the exact bespoke design the Duchess wore, you can get pretty close for just £49.99 on the high street.

Kate looked gorgeous in green on the final day of the royal tour of Ireland

Zara is selling a midi with the same V-neckline, vibrant colour and delicate white polka dots - and we are obsessed with the long, puff sleeves and ruffle hem! Although the frock is currently available to buy in sizes XS to XL, we predict 'the Kate effect' means it won't be around for long.

Mother-of-three Kate styled her 'Valerie' dress - which is available to buy in blue for £1,250 - with a black Sezanne 'Artemis' leather belt, a green leather Jimmy Choo clutch and a pair of Ralph Lauren heeled boots. Whether you want to wrap up warm with boots like Kate or dress it down with trainers as we head into spring, there's always room for a pretty midi dress in your wardrobe. Plus, you can relax in the knowledge that it is made from more sustainable material, with Zara explaining: "More sustainable viscose is made from wood grown in sustainably managed forests, guaranteeing their reforestation. Its production consumes less water and energy."

