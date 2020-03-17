14 royal reads you can enjoy while you're working from home If you need a little distraction while self-isolating...

If you're one of the many people working from home during the coronavirus pandemic and you're a huge fan of the royals, HELLO! has rounded up some of our best features to keep you ticking over. From the Duchess of Cambridge's latest off-duty sighting to an astrologer's predictions for what the future may hold for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, we're here to keep you informed and entertained when the going gets tough.

We know many of you use your commutes to stay up to date, but if you're only currently having to migrate from your bed to your makeshift office on the kitchen table, catch up on the latest goings-on during your coffee break. You can always bookmark this feature and come back to us later. Click on the photos to read each story.

1. The Duchess of Cambridge spotted shopping in Sainsbury's

Kate carried out errands with 'very well-behaved' Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in King's Lynn in mid-March. One shopper told HELLO! all about her exciting royal encounter.

2. Why the Queen and Princess Margaret weren't evacuated during World War II

As the world is affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, we look back at what the royal family did during World War II and how they kept calm and carried on.

3. All the times Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William and Kate Middleton were the ultimate Fab Four

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex might have moved to Canada to start their new life, but remember all the times they joined forces with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge? See the best photos.

4. Every time the Countess of Wessex has wowed in a tiara

There's nothing we love better than royals wearing tiaras at HELLO! HQ. Sophie has worn quite the collection of jewels over the years and one special headpiece has been given an amazing update...

5. The royals who are proud to call themselves feminists

International Women's Day may have passed, but there's lots we can learn from some of our favourite empowered royal women. Find out how everyone from Meghan Markle to Princess Diana has shaken things up.

6. What 2020 holds for the Duchess of Cambridge according to her stars

It's been a challenging year or so for the royals, but Princess Diana's former astrologer Debbie Frank looks at how Kate will ride that wave.

7. What the future holds for the Sussexes after stepping back as senior royals

Meanwhile, as Prince Harry and Meghan step back from royal life, what does the future hold for them now, according to Debbie? Find out why December could be a particularly exciting time for the couple.

8. Best photos of the royals kissing, including Harry and Meghan and William and Kate

In light of everything that's going on right now, we all need a little love. Take a look at these cute royal smooches...

9. The reasons why these royals stepped down from their duties

Harry and Meghan aren't the first royals to step back from royal life, take a look at others before them who have trod a similar path.

10. Royal relationships: the challenge of marrying someone from another country

HELLO! takes a look at how these royal couples have created their own unique life with one another.

11. Best photos of royal mums and their children

As Mother's Day approaches on 22 March, take a look at these adorable moments between royal mums and their kids. Prince Louis with Kate at last year's Trooping the Colour parade is adorable!

12. Inside Prince William and Kate Middleton's house at Kensington Palace

We've been lucky over the years to get sneak peeks of William and Kate's home interiors at Kensington Palace, including the very chic colour scheme in their living room. House goals!

13. When the royal family burst into giggles

We all need a little pick-me-up every now and again and we can't help but smile at these amazing photos of the royals in fits of laughter.

14. Before they became royal: the jobs Meghan, Kate and Camilla had

It's not always been a life of palaces and tiaras, discover some of the down-to-earth jobs these royals had before they married a prince or princess.

