The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have broken their silence on the current COVID-19 pandemic, calling the current situation, "as a true a testament there is to the human spirit." Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the royal couple urged their millions of followers to stick together, and thanked those working tirelessly around the world to combat coronavirus. What's more, Prince Harry and Meghan revealed that over the coming weeks they will be sharing inspiring stories surrounding coronavirus, as well as vital health information.

Loading the player...

WATCH: How to manage coronavirus anxiety

The doting parents also asked that people try to "build a digital neighbourhood that feels safe for every one of us." Prince Harry and Meghan released this statement, which read: "These are uncertain times. And now, more than ever, we need each other. We need each other for truth, for support, and to feel less alone during a time that can honestly feel quite scary.

MORE: How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are coping in Canada during coronavirus

The Sussexes shared this post on Instagram

"There are so many around the world who need support right now, who are working tirelessly to respond to this crisis behind the scenes, on the frontline, or at home. Our willingness, as a people, to step up in the face of what we are all experiencing with COVID-19 is awe-inspiring. This moment is as true a testament there is to the human spirit.

MORE: All the times Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William and Kate Middleton were the ultimate Fab Four

"We often speak of compassion. All of our lives are in some way affected by this, uniting each of us globally. How we approach each other and our communities with empathy and kindness is indisputably important right now.

"Over the coming weeks, this will be our guiding principle. We will be sharing information and resources to help all of us navigate the uncertainty: from posting accurate information and facts from trusted experts, to learning about measures we can take to keep ourselves and our families healthy, to working with organisations that can support our mental and emotional well-being.

"In addition, we will focus on the inspiring stories of how so many of you around the world are connecting in ways big and small to lift all of us up. We are all in this together, and as a global community we can support each other through this process – and build a digital neighbourhood that feels safe for every one of us. We look forward to sharing more over the days and weeks to come..."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.