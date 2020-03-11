Prince Harry looks relaxed with Meghan Markle in previously unseen photo The Sussexes have been carrying out their final royal duties

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared an amazing unseen photo from one of their royal engagements on their Sussex Royal Instagram account on Tuesday. The black and white "outtake" image shows Prince Harry looking relaxed as he throws his head back in fits of laughter, while wife Meghan, dressed in a toffee-coloured Preen dress, keeps her composure. Fans were quick to comment how happy the couple looked in their candid snap.

READ: Prince Harry and Meghan bid final farewell to UK staff with lunch at The Goring

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Harry elbow-bumps Craig David on Commonwealth Day

The Duke and Duchess met with young leaders from the Queen's Commonwealth Trust (QCT) in their roles as President and Vice President at Buckingham Palace last week. A short video posted on QCT's Instagram account shows Harry and Meghan in conversation with the group, where they discussed mental health, equal opportunities for all, and the importance of supporting youth leadership to help address global challenges and drive positive change around the world. The organisation champions, funds and connects young leaders around the world, who are trying to make a difference.

Harry and Meghan carried out their last public royal engagement on Monday before they step back as senior royals on 31 March. They attended the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey with the Queen, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Earl and Countess of Wessex. They were also present at the Endeavour Fund Awards together at Mansion House last Thursday and the Mountbatten Festival of Music on Saturday.

MORE: Meghan Markle steps out for meeting with young leaders in new toffee coloured dress

HELLO! can further confirm that the Sussexes hosted a leaving lunch for their staff at The Goring last week, a report that first appeared in Page Six. The couple were pictured leaving the five-star Belgravia hotel – where the Duchess of Cambridge stayed the night before her royal wedding in 2011.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.