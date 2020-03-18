How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are coping in Canada during coronavirus The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are living in Canada with their son Archie

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are making sure they take the appropriate measure of observing government advice in light of the coronavirus pandemic. The royal couple, who have been living in Canada since the start of the year with their baby son Archie, are currently self-isolating at their home in Vancouver Island. HELLO!'s Royal Correspondent Danielle Stacey has said: "It is understood that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are following government advice with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic. Governments around the globe are advising people against non-essential travel, so the family are likely to be staying at their home in Canada in the meantime."

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan attend Commonwealth Day Service

This comes shortly after Meghan flew back to Canada last Monday a few days after attending the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey alongside the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, Prince Charles and Camilla and the Queen. Prince Harry re-joined his family three days later.

It remains to be seen whether Harry and Meghan will return to the UK with Archie this summer. According to a recent report in The Times, the couple accepted an invitation from the Queen to holiday with her at Balmoral this summer. This was tipped to be Archie's first visit back to the UK since leaving Windsor towards the end of last year.

Prince Harry and Meghan are now living in Canada

Over the past week, the British royal family have cancelled a series of engagements which were due to take place in coming months. Among the events cancelled or postponed are the royal garden parties and the Maundy Service at St George's Chapel. Buckingham Palace also revealed that while audiences this week will go ahead, future events will be reviewed on an ongoing basis. Announcements on the Queen's upcoming birthday parade, known as Trooping the Colour, the 75th anniversary of VE Day and the Japanese State Visit will be made in due course in line with the government.

Meanwhile, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall were due to start their tour of the Republic of Cyprus and Jordan on Tuesday 17 March, but that was cancelled. The Earl of Wessex also postponed two of his events on Monday. Prince Edward, 56, was due to hold a dinner at St James's Palace for the Duke of Edinburgh's International Award Foundation on Monday. HELLO! understands a significant number of attendees were unable to attend the dinner and the decision was taken to postpone.

