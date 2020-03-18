Prince William becomes first royal to address coronavirus publicly in video The Duke of Cambridge made a solemn but positive address on Wednesday

The National Emergencies Trust has launched an appeal to raise funds to help local charities support anyone suffering hardship due to the coronavirus outbreak. The appeal, which was launched on Wednesday and is in partnership with the British Red Cross, has the support of media, business and governmental organisations, alongside the Duke of Cambridge, who has shared a video message about the importance of the cause and donating towards it.

WATCH: How to manage coronavirus anxiety

Prince William spoke of Britain's "unique ability to pull together" and added that "the public's desire to help in the wake of tragedy needs to be managed and channelled in the best possible way", which is why this particular appeal is of the upmost importance.

Kensington Palace shared the Prince's speech on Twitter

William spoke from the heart, telling watchers that he has "dreaded" the day that The National Emergencies Trust would be needed, however said that he is "more grateful than ever" that the charity exists.

Prince William's full speech read: "Whenever and wherever adversity strikes, the people of the UK have a unique ability to pull together. The way that local communities support those affected shows the very best of our values and human nature.

"The public’s desire to help in the wake of tragedy needs to be managed and channelled in the best possible way - which is why the establishment of National Emergencies Trust was so important.

"I said at its launch last year that I dreaded the day when it would be needed. Sadly, with the outbreak of Covid-19, that day has come faster than any of us would have hoped.

"But now, more than ever, I am grateful that The National Emergencies Trust exists. It will ensure that support reaches those across the UK who need it most, as quickly and efficiently as possible. And it will help to ensure that all our efforts to overcome this challenge are channelled in the best possible way."

