The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge almost put the long in long-term relationship! They wed ten years after they first met at St Andrew's University in 2001. Next year they will have been married ten years with three children and have a big destiny as King and Queen Consort of the United Kingdom to come. So what is their cosmic connection and was their relationship written in the stars?

Kate, a grounded Capricorn, is the opposite sun sign to William's Cancer sun. Opposite signs are magnetically attracted. Capricorn is an anchor for the emotional sensitivity of Cancer and Cancer instinctively knows how to open up the somewhat inhibited goat. Kate and Wills must have experienced that initial love dart as a hugely powerful attraction from the very start. Yet if relationships are to last, two people must have more than initial attraction in common. Looking beyond just their Sun sign compatibility, Kate's Moon is in Cancer and to have a partner with the Sun in your Moon sign is the top traditional compatibility criteria. It means you feel at home with each other and have the potential to create a solid base and family unit.

On top of this, the pair share Mars, the planet of motivation and work in the same sign of Libra so their modus operandi is completely attuned to each other and non-competitive. Their destiny codes, the North and South Nodes, are also in the same signs giving them a mutual frequency. Kate is born on a Full Moon, William on a New Moon – so they are both able to connect with the public and both have strong feelings of a special destiny and the desire to make a difference to the world.

These factors create a unified force around Kate and William, enough differences to keep things interesting and enough shared values to build something long-lasting. This marriage is not just about them as a couple but is rubber-stamped as having a powerful mission. Kate has just experienced some challenging aspects, requiring her to dig deep and discover the full extent of her personal resources and capacity to step into her power. She's enjoying this now.

Yet there are further changes ahead both this year and next that give her greater responsibilities. William has a solar eclipse on his birthday this year, that shifts him out of an old cycle and into a new one. These two are on track to meet their remarkable destiny as it unfolds.

Debbie Frank is the author of Written in the Stars.

