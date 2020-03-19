Sarah Ferguson has been keeping a low profile on social media over the past few weeks, but on Wednesday she shared a belated St Patrick's Day post with her followers, which certainly lifted their spirits! Prince Andrew's ex-wife posted a tranquil image of Ireland alongside the caption: "Ooh The Emerald Isles.. Happy St Patrick's Day.. Sugarloaf Mountain." Fans were quick to comment on Sarah's message, with one writing: "Beautiful.. and we need these calming scenes during these difficult times," while another wrote: "What a beautiful view." A third commented: "Happy St Patrick's Day to you! Stay safe during these crazy times."

The message was posted on the same day that Sarah's oldest daughter, Princess Beatrice, announced the devastating news that her wedding reception plans had been cancelled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: "Princess Beatrice and Mr Mapelli Mozzi are very much looking forward to getting married but are equally aware of the need to avoid undertaking any unnecessary risks in the current circumstances. In line with government advice for the UK and beyond, the couple are reviewing their arrangements for 29th May. They are particularly conscious of government advice in relation to both the wellbeing of older family members and large gatherings of people. Therefore, the planned reception in the Buckingham Palace Gardens will not take place. The couple will carefully consider government advice before deciding whether a private marriage might take place amongst a small group of family and friends."

Sarah will no doubt make sure her daughter has a special day to remember, whatever the circumstances. The 60-year-old is incredibly close to both Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, and has also remained on good terms with ex-husband Andrew. The pair live together at The Royal Lodge in Windsor, close to other members of the royal family, including Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex, and the Queen and Prince Philip – who have arrived at Windsor Castle for an early Easter break amid the coronavirus crisis.

