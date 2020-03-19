Prince Philip reunited with the Queen in Windsor for Easter break

The Duke of Edinburgh was reunited with the Queen in Windsor on Thursday, Buckingham Palace confirmed. HELLO! understands that Prince Philip, 98, was flown to the Berkshire castle by helicopter to join Her Majesty, 93, for Easter Court, as planned. The royal spends the majority of his time residing on Wood Farm in Sandringham, Norfolk, since retiring from public duties in 2017.

The Queen was pictured leaving Buckingham Palace on Thursday lunchtime to travel to Windsor. The monarch, dressed casually in a blue cardigan and a navy bodywarmer, was accompanied by her pet dogs in the back of the car.

The Duke spent four nights at King Edward VII Hospital in London before Christmas for observation and treatment in relation to a "pre-existing condition." After being discharged, Buckingham Palace said in a statement: "The Duke of Edinburgh has today left hospital after being discharged by his Doctor and is now back at Sandringham. His Royal Highness would like to thank everyone who sent their good wishes."

Prince Philip was last seen in public at the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston at St George's Chapel in Windsor, in May 2019. He was accompanied by the Queen and his grandson, the Duke of Sussex, who had just become a father to baby Archie.

The Queen has begun her Easter break in Windsor one week earlier than planned, following the coronavirus pandemic. Several events in her diary have been cancelled as a precaution, including the royal garden parties in May, the Maundy Service on 9 April and the Japan state visit. Buckingham Palace said in a statement that Her Majesty is likely to remain at the castle beyond the Easter period.

