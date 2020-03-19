King Felipe of Spain gave an uplifting public address to the nation on Wednesday amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 52-year-old monarch said: "This virus will not defeat us. On the contrary. It will make us stronger as a society; a society that is more committed, more caring, more united. A society that's standing up against any adversity."

Spain is currently in lockdown following the spread of COVID-19 across Europe. The king thanked all of those working in public services in his address, saying: "You have our greatest admiration and respect, our full support." He added: "Your professionalism, dedication to others, your courage and personal sacrifice are an unforgettable example. We can never thank you enough for what you are doing for your country." Residents across the country have been applauding healthcare professionals from their balconies and windows in their homes on a nightly basis, to show their appreciation and gratitude.

King Felipe also expressed his sympathy to families who had lost their loved ones to the virus, saying: "In this situation, the first thing I want to do is send all my love and affection, together with the queen and our daughters, to so many families throughout Spain who have unfortunately suffered the loss of one of their loved ones."

Lastly, he urged the nation to stay calm and remain united, adding: "Over the years we have been through very difficult, very serious situations; but, like the previous ones, we will also overcome this one. Because Spain is a great country; a great people that does not give up in the face of difficulties."

King Felipe and Queen Letizia

The king and his wife, Queen Letizia, were both tested for coronavirus last week after meeting with a minister, who had contracted the virus. It was confirmed that the royal couple had been given the all-clear.

The monarch's public address comes days after the Spanish court released a statement announcing that Felipe would be renouncing his inheritance from his father Juan Carlos, after the former king's reported connections to an alleged financial scandal.

