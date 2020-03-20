The royal tradition visitors won't be able to enjoy due to coronavirus It attracts visitors to Buckingham Palace every week

Millions of visitors gather outside the royal palaces on a weekly basis to watch the changing of the guard ceremonies, but it's the latest tradition to have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement released on Friday, Buckingham Palace said: "In line with Government advice to avoid mass gatherings, it has been agreed that the ceremonial of the Changing of the Guard at Buckingham Palace, St James's Palace and Windsor Castle will be postponed until further notice. Advice will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, with a view to restarting when appropriate."

WATCH: The Scots Guard Band play Bon Jovi hits

Earlier this month, the Duke of Sussex carried out his final engagements as a senior royal and the Queen appeared to show support for her grandson through the Changing of the Guard at Buckingham Palace. Prince Harry teamed up with Jon Bon Jovi as the US rock star recorded a special single with the Invictus Games choir at Abbey Road Studios in London.

Changing of the Guard has been postponed across the palaces

On the same day, the royal family's social media channels posted a video and behind-the-scenes of the guard change at Buckingham Palace. They tweeted: "Today the @ScotsGuardsBand played a special @BonJovi medley to celebrate his collaboration with @WeAreInvictus! The Queen's Guard handed over responsibility for protecting Buckingham Palace and St James’s Palace to the New Guard."

The Scots Guards Band played a brilliant rendition of Bon Jovi's biggest hits, including Livin' on a Prayer and It's My Life as the ceremony took place outside the palace.

Several royal events have already been cancelled or postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, including the annual garden parties, the Maundy Service, the Japanese state visit and the Royal Windsor Horse Show. The Queen is now residing at Windsor Castle and is likely to stay there beyond the Easter period.

