The Princess Royal has become the unsung heroine of the royal family thanks to her continued work throughout the coronavirus pandemic. With the government advising people over the age of 70 to limit their social interactions, Princess Anne, who turns 70 in August, is showing no signs of slowing down – which isn’t surprising considering she was crowned the most hardworking royal for the third year in a row in 2019. Last year, PA Media totalled up a list of royal events in accordance with the Court Circular, which records the monarchy's official engagements, to reveal Anne worked 165 days of the year.

Loading the player...

WATCH: How to manage coronavirus anxiety

But while other royals are now adopting precautionary measures to prevent members from contracting the disease, with the Queen – who is now in Windsor for the Easter break alongside Prince Philip – cancelling public visits to Cheshire and Camden this month, and the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall postponing their tour to the Republic of Cyprus and Jordan, Anne will reportedly "continue with her duty".

The 69-year-old has a number of engagements scheduled in the forthcoming weeks, according to the royal diary. On Monday she visited the Addington Equestrian Centre near Buckingham in her role as vice patron of the British Horse Society. Anne met the BHS's education team and equine coaches, and watched a demonstration during her visit.

MORE: The Queen sends message of support to UK during coronavirus pandemic

Princess Anne has been named the hardest-working royal for three years in a row

MORE: Get 50% off a HELLO! subscription during Covid-19

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh's daughter is expected to visit flood affected areas in Shrewsbury, Shropshire, on 30 March. She will then travel to Bristol to visit Triodos Bank UK on their 25th anniversary. Then on 7 April she is expected to visit St. Michael's Church in East Sussex for its 900th anniversary. On the same day she will then attend a reception at St. James's Palace and then travel back to East Sussex to visit Newhaven Station as part of her duty as patron of the National Coastwatch Institution. Anne will then have four royal engagements on the 8 April in London, Essex and Sussex. With government advice developing every day, it remains to be seen whether the mother-of-two will still carry out duties, but for now, The Princess Royal continues to display her unshakeable work ethic.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.