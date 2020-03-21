Sarah Ferguson has revealed the sweet way she is helping NHS workers in the wake of COVID-19. The mum-of-two has teamed up with Love Cocoa to help spread some much-needed joy in these worrying times, and especially to NHS staff who are working around the clock amid the coronavirus pandemic. Sharing her news on Instagram on Saturday, Sarah wrote: "I am delighted to be working with @lovecocoa. This weekend, they will be donating chocolate to @nhsenglandldn workers around the UK, from every product sold on their website. It is wonderful to see a British company supporting the hospitals and these incredible workers. In addition to that, for every chocolate bar sold in 2020, Love Cocoa will be planting a new tree in Cameroon #coronavirus #nhs #lovecocoa #UK."

Royal fans were thrilled with Sarah's news, with one commenting: "Amazing! I love it. Stay safe ma'am." Another added: "What a gorgeous thing to do, and who doesn’t like chocolate!" A third said: "That's a great idea as they need something to keep them going through the shifts, we need to try and find a way to include the police fire etc as well."

Love Cocoa also released a statement on their website, which read: "In light of the most recent events the UK and the whole world are currently living, we have partnered with the Duchess of York and for this weekend (21-22nd March); for each product you buy on our website we will donate the same to NHS workers."

Love Cocoa will donate chocolate to help support NHS workers

It added: "We are proud of the NHS nurses, doctors, healthcare and anyone who is working non-stop in order to safeguard the lives and health of us, the British people and now more than ever they need our support. We will get over this and we will do it together as we have always done! Stay safe, Sarah Duchess of York & Love Cocoa."

Earlier this week, the royal shared an important message of solidarity with NHS staff and other essential workers. She posted a black and white cartoon of a child handing someone who looked to be a nurse a bunch of flowers, which read: "To the NHS staff. The nurses and doctors. The teachers and exhausted supermarket shelf stackers. Thank you." The royal captioned the image: "I totally agree with @charliemackesy. The NHS, doctors, nurses and all the medical teams are doing unbelievable work and we need to support them as best we can #coronavirus."

