Sarah Ferguson shared an important message of solidarity with NHS staff and other essential workers on Thursday. Taking to Instagram, the mum-of-two posted a black and white cartoon of a child handing someone who looked to be a nurse a bunch of flowers, which read: "To the NHS staff. The nurses and doctors. The teachers and exhausted supermarket shelf stackers. Thank you." The royal captioned the image: "I totally agree with @charliemackesy. The NHS, doctors, nurses and all the medical teams are doing unbelievable work and we need to support them as best we can #coronavirus."

WATCH: Sarah Ferguson talks about Princess Beatrice's upcoming wedding

Sarah's followers were quick to share her sentiment, commenting: "So very proud of our NHS workers," "Agree with you ma’am! Sending love to you and your family. Have a lovely afternoon," and: "They are brilliant. I absolutely agree with you." An Irish fan, meanwhile, added: "As our Taoiseach Leo Vradakar said, not all superheroes wear capes. All these people in the front line are incredible."

Earlier this week, Sarah's eldest daughter Princess Beatrice and her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi had their wedding plans scuppered by the coronavirus pandemic. Rather than hold a small reception within the grounds of Buckingham Palace as they had hoped, with the Queen and other royals in attendance, they cancelled the party entirely.

The royal shared the sweet message on Instagram

A statement from the Palace on Wednesday read in part: "In line with government advice for the UK and beyond, the couple are reviewing their arrangements for 29th May. They are particularly conscious of government advice in relation to both the wellbeing of older family members and large gatherings of people. Therefore, the planned reception in the Buckingham Palace Gardens will not take place."

The ceremony is set to go ahead at the Chapel Royal in St James's Palace, London but it all goes to plan it will now need to be a very tight-knit affair. Under new rules for church weddings, the Church of England is limiting ceremonies to just five people – the bride and groom, priest, and two witnesses.

