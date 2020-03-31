The big detail you missed in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s final Instagram post The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have officially stepped back from royal life

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have officially stepped back from royal life, with Tuesday marking their last day as senior working members of the royal family. On Monday, the couple shared their final post on their @sussexroyal Instagram account, which will remain online for "the foreseeable future", although it will be "inactive." However, there was one huge difference to the post. While we know the couple have formally retained their HRH styles yet will no longer actively use them, the Duke and Duchess ditched all formalities completely and simply signed off their post as "Harry and Meghan". The pair have previously signed off as "Their Royal Highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Sussex" as they did in their post at Christmas.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meghan Markle voices new Disney documentary

Part of the message read: "While you may not see us here, the work continues. Thank you to this community - for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another. Harry and Meghan."

Harry and Meghan dropped HRH in final Instagram post

The couple's informal sign-off comes after they reportedly set up a more permanent base in Meghan's home city of Los Angeles following a six-month stint in Canada. Following discussions with the Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge, Harry and Meghan agreed to an initial 12-month review to ensure the arrangements of the next year work for all parties.

MORE: 10 standout moments from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal life

The couple previously used their full HRH titles

MORE: 12 questions answered about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's future as they prepare to leave the royal family

Issues within the discussions included the couple's HRH styles. It was also agreed that as the couple will no longer be undertaking official engagements in support of Her Majesty, there won't be an office based at Buckingham Palace for them.

The couple carried out their last royal engagements earlier this month, attending the Endeavour Fund Awards and the Mountbatten Festival of Music together. Meghan also visited a secondary school in East London to mark International Women's Day and met with young leaders from the Queen's Commonwealth Trust and the Association of Commonwealth Universities.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.