The Queen hires one of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's former top aides The Sussexes will no longer have a team at Buckingham Palace

The Queen has hired the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's former head of communications as the couple step back as senior royals on 31 March. Sara Latham has been snapped up by Her Majesty's private office to advise on special projects and HELLO! understands that the US-born PR will be reporting to the monarch's right-hand man, Private Secretary, Edward Young.

WATCH: Meghan talks about meeting the Queen

Ms Latham began working for Prince Harry and Meghan shortly before the birth of baby Archie in May 2019. She has an impressive CV, having previously worked for Bill Clinton in the late 1990s and was an advisor on Hillary Clinton's 2016 electoral campaign. Miss Latham also spent two years as special advisor to the late culture secretary, Tessa Jowell. Before heading up Harry and Meghan's communications team, she worked as a partner at the leading PR firm Freuds.

Last month it was revealed that Harry and Meghan were closing their Buckingham Palace office, resulting in job losses for up to 15 members of staff. As the couple head forward in their new life in North America and will no longer be representing Her Majesty at royal engagements, it was decided they no longer needed an office based at the palace.

Sara Latham

The team were reportedly notified about the office closure in January, and while some were offered a new role within the royal family, there were other redundancies. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex bid farewell to their staff as they hosted a leaving lunch at The Goring hotel, during the week where they carried out their final royal engagements. Harry and Meghan were pictured leaving the Belgravia hotel (where the Duchess of Cambridge stayed the night before her wedding in 2011) after saying goodbye to their team.

