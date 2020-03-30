Prince Harry and Meghan share final Instagram post as they give new updates on post-royal life The Sussexes will no longer use their social media account

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced some major changes as they prepare to officially step back from royal life on 31 March. Prince Harry and Meghan posted an update on their Instagram account on Monday afternoon. Part of the message read: "While you may not see us here, the work continues. Thank you to this community - for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another. Harry and Meghan."

One of the biggest changes will be their Instagram account - a Sussex spokesperson on Monday said: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will no longer post on Instagram under the @sussexroyal handle and will also no longer update SussexRoyal.com website. Both the Instagram account and website will remain in existence online for the foreseeable future, although they will be inactive."

While Harry and Meghan are in the process of developing their own non-profit organisation, it is understood that the Sussex Royal Foundation, which was in the process of being established in the UK, will not continue. A spokesperson said: "A winding-up process has begun. The primary initiative currently underway as part of Sussex Royal is Travalyst, The Duke's sustainable tourism initiative. Travalyst will be established as an independent non-profit organisation, based in the UK."

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, the spokesperson added: "The Duke is working closely with each of the Travalyst partners to better understand how this non-profit organisation can aid in global recovery, especially by supporting communities, wildlife and the environment at the same time."

With regards to their patronages, it is understood that the Duke and Duchess will "remain committed and supportive to their patronages and will continue to work closely with them."

Harry and Meghan step back as working royals on 31 March

As confirmed on Sunday and in response to US President Donald Trump's tweet about the US government not paying for the couple's security, they have made private arrangements.

Harry and Meghan have also hired Catherine St Laurent to start as Chief of Staff from the beginning of April. She will also serve as Executive Director of their new non-profit organisation.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the royal family have agreed to an initial 12-month review of these arrangements, as was previously outlined back in January.

