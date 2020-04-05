Watch the Queen’s TV broadcast during coronavirus in full here - video Her Majesty thanked the NHS and those on the frontline during her speech

The Queen, 93, gave her first televised address to the UK since her Diamond Jubilee in 2012 on Sunday night, amid the coronavirus crisis. Speaking from Windsor Castle, the monarch paid tribute to the NHS and those working to keep the country going during this unprecedented time.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen's TV broadcast in full

Her Majesty, who has been self-isolating at the Berkshire palace since mid-March, reassured the nation as she concluded her TV broadcast, saying: ”We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again."

Watch the Queen's address in full in the video above.

