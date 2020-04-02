Kate Middleton and Prince William surprise NHS workers with 'morale-boosting' calls

More details about the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's latest engagements have been revealed by Kensington Palace. Earlier this week, the Court Circular stated that Prince William and Kate made phone calls to two hospitals amid the coronavirus crisis, and on Thursday, the palace noted: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge this afternoon talked to staff at Queen's Hospital Burton, Burton on Trent, Staffordshire, via telephone. Their Royal Highnesses afterwards talked to staff at University Hospital Monklands, Airdrie, Lanarkshire, via telephone."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's call to Queen's Hospital Burton came after the sad passing of Mr Amged El-Hawrani, with the royals offering their condolonces to all staff. Mr El-Hawrani was an ENT Consultant and Associate Clinical Director at the hospital who sadly died from COVID-19 at the weekend. During the call with staff, The Duke of Cambridge said: "We'd just like to say from the two of us how proud we are of all of you and how amazingly you are all doing under extreme circumstances. I know all of you see this as your job and that you get on with it, but this is a different level and you are doing an incredible job.

"The whole country is proud of you so thank you for everything you're doing and all the hours you are putting in."

☎️ “The whole country is proud of you, so thank you for everything you’re doing and all the hours you are putting in.” — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to staff at Queen’s Hospital Burton and University Hospital Monklands.#clapforkeyworkers @UHDBTrust @UHMonklands pic.twitter.com/B8RjNZVZto — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 2, 2020

Staff at University Hospital Monklands were also left amazed by the unexpected royal phone call, with many thinking it was an April Fool's prank.

Donna Marie McGroarty, Infectious Diseases Charge Nurse, said: "We were so honoured to receive a call from Their Royal Highnesses. It has been a tough time for all our staff. However the support we have received from colleagues and the community has been overwhelming. The telephone call from The Duke and Duchess was totally unexpected and a real morale boost."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been showing their support for the NHS as the COVID-19 pandemic has escalated in the UK. The couple visited a 111 centre in Croydon, south London last month to highlight its vital work and shared a video of their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis joining the Clap for our Carers campaign. William and Kate have also backed a Public Health England initiative to boost the nation's mental health during the crisis.

The Duke of Cambridge was the first British royal to publicly address the coronavirus pandemic, as he launched an appeal with the National Emergencies Trust to raise money for charities helping vulnerable people. In a video message, William said: "Whenever and wherever adversity strikes, the people of the UK have a unique ability to pull together. The way that local communities support those affected shows the very best of our values and human nature."

