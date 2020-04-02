The Queen makes incredible gesture to NHS staff amid coronavirus pandemic Her Majesty is currently staying at Windsor Castle with Prince Philip

The Queen's second residence Windsor Castle was lit up in blue on Thursday evening as a sign of support to NHS staff across the UK who are helping to fight coronavirus. The incredible gesture was timed to coincide with the #ClapForOurCarers weekly round of applause, which saw thousands of people stand on their doorsteps and at their windows at 8pm to show their appreciation for our medical staff for the second week in a row.

The impressive display

It comes one week after a video was released showing clapping from the royal household, where the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh are staying during the lockdown. Her Majesty wasn't the only royal to show her support for the Clap for our Carers campaign in its first week. Kensington Palace posted a video of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children clapping outside their home.

RELATED: The Queen shares video from Windsor Castle as workers support NHS heroes

The footage, taken by their parents Prince William and Kate outside, shows Princess Charlotte, four, in a striped top, grinning as she claps, while one-year-old brother Prince Louis, stood in the middle of his older siblings, dressed in a blue jumper. The caption read: "To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19: thank you."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Royals and celebs clap for our carers

Footage of the Earl and Countess of Wessex clapping alongside their children Lady Louise Windsor, 16, and James Viscount Severn, 12, was also released on the royal family's social media account.

MORE: 11 times the royals had reason to applaud

Meanwhile, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall were recorded clapping separately at their Birkhall home where they were self-isolating following the Prince of Wales' COVID-19 diagnosis. He has since recovered from the virus.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.