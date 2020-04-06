What Zara Tindall is doing during coronavirus lockdown on her family farm The Queen addressed the nation in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic

Zara Tindall has admitted that the lockdown restriction is understandably hard on everyone - particularly those who live in the city. Appearing on Monday's Good Morning Britain via video link, the 38-year-old - who is raising awareness of the Equestrian Relief NHS fundraisers - confessed she felt like she was one of the lucky ones to be at home in the countryside. She is currently social-distancing at her Gloucestershire home with husband Mike Tindall and their two young daughters Mia and Lena amid the coronavirus pandemic. "We're very lucky," she explained. "We're out in the country, we are on the farm, and we've still got to look after the horses. So I can't imagine how hard it is for people in the city. But trying to stay safe and not put pressure on our NHS."

However, Zara confessed being holed up at home isn't easy for anyone. "I think its hard being locked up and not being allowed to do what you normally do," she shared. "You know getting fresh air into your lungs and being out and about is part of our staying active and staying fit."

Zara spoke about the Queen's address to the nation

Asked about the Queen's heartfelt address to the nation on Sunday evening, Zara said: "I'm obviously very proud, and what she said is completely 100 percent what the country needed. I hope that everyone listens and we can try get back to normal. As we are trying to do today, support our NHS as much as we can."

Zara then went on to talk about her equestrian fundraising campaign for the NHS, saying: "Obviously, all of us are at home and those guys are out on the frontline, you know fighting this war. We just want to try and do something to help them, support them." She added: "We've got five teams of equestrians doing five challenges, I think we're all doing two challenges each and try to use our competitive edge to raise some money, and have a little competition against each other."

