Mike Tindall shares a rare peek inside the Gloucestershire home he shares with wife Zara Mike and Zara Tindall live on the Gatcombe Park estate with their daughters Mia and Lena

Mike and Zara Tindall are currently social distancing at their Gloucestershire home with their two young daughters Mia and Lena amid the coronavirus pandemic, and it seems they are watching plenty of films to keep them entertained during the lockdown. On Thursday, Mike shared the latest Joe's House of Rugby video with his fans on Instagram, where himself, James Haskell and Alex Payne recommend films to watch in isolation – and it offered a rare glimpse inside the royals' family home.

WATCH: A look inside the royal residences

The retired England rugby player appeared to be sat in a home office, with wooden cabinets and shelving behind him displaying a selection of framed photos, including one of their pet dogs and what appears to be portraits of their two daughters.

Mike looked in high spirits as he shared his movie recommendations; the 2003 thriller Identity, a 2007 legal thriller called Fracture, which stars Anthony Hopkins and Ryan Gosling, the Bruce Willis thriller Lucky Number Slevin, and Back to the Future.

Mike Tindall shared a video from his Gloucestershire

"I decided to put that in because today I started reading my Gray's Sporting Almanac which is the book that Biff makes all his money on. So I was reading that today, so I thought I had to put that in there," Mike said, adding his fifth and final choice of movie – Happy Gilmore – which appears to be one of his favourites. "All day long, you have no reason other than just watch Happy Gilmore because you can watch over and over again, you never get bored with it," he added.

Mike and Zara Tindall live on the Gatcombe Park Estate

Mike and Zara live in a house on the Gatcombe Park estate, which is also home to Princess Anne, and Zara's brother Peter Phillips. The Princess Royal lives in a Grade-II listed building that was originally bought for her by the Queen as a wedding present when she married Captain Mark Phillips in 1977, and now shares the residence with her second husband Timothy Laurence.

